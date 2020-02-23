Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224

Janie Collins Lampley

Janie Collins Lampley Obituary
Mrs. Janie Collins Lampley

Durham

Mrs. Janie Collins Lampley, 95, of Durham, NC died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Croasdaile Village in Durham after years of declining health.

Mrs. Lampley was a native of Lee County, but lived in Durham most of her life. She was a homemaker and seamstress with Shaw Decorating Company.

She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Durham.

Mrs. Lampley was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Gray Lampley. Mrs. Lampley is survived by her daughter, Janice Lampley Meyer of Swansboro, NC; two sons, Mr. Thomas Gray Lampley, Jr. of Roxboro and Mr. Glenn Collins Lampley of Newport, NC; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 24th at Maplewood Cemetery.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 23, 2020
