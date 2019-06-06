Services Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory 1113 W. Main St Durham , NC 27701 (919) 688-6387 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Durham Memorial Baptist Church 133 Robbins Rd., Durham. , NC View Map Calling hours Following Services Durham Memorial Baptist Church in the Family Life Center View Map Janie Lee (Neville) Andrews

December 25, 1919 - June 4, 2019



Raleigh



On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, there was a celebration in heaven as Janie Lee Neville Andrews was welcomed home by her loving Savior as she heard the words, "Well Done, Thy Good and Faithful Servant... Enter thou into the joy of the Lord." Matt. 25:21.



Janie, the youngest of 12 children who have all predeceased her, was born on Christmas Day in 1919, to the late Eugene Claudous and Mary Olivia Atwater Neville in Chapel Hill. It was growing up in Chapel Hill where she met the love of her life, Excell "Exie" Andrews who she married on Christmas Day in 1940, and they moved to Durham in 1942. Exie and Janie were married 53 years before his passing in 1993. Their union was blessed with two children, Olivia and Bill.



Janie was involved in her community as a member of the Woman's Club and the Oak Grove Ruritan Club. Her church, Durham Memorial Baptist Church, was a huge part of her life where she was a devoted member for over 70 years serving God and her church in various positions.



Janie was a woman of great faith whose love for God showed in every aspect of her life as she loved and gave to others. Janie enjoyed working with her hands whether it was arranging flowers picked by the roadside, sewing cute outfits for her grandchildren, to making crafts of all kinds including many Christmas crafts. Janie and Exie also enjoyed opening up their cottage at Kerr Lake to family and friends, all of whom share fond memories made there.



Growing up on her family's dairy farm in Chapel Hill, Janie developed a love for the UNC Tarheels at a very young age. She was definitely a Tar Heel through and through, attending several Final Four games, the last one being when she was in her 80s. One of the highlights of her life, meeting Dean Smith and getting his autograph, was almost overshadowed by the picture of her with the Tar Heel Ram, which she wore proudly on a t-shirt. Go Heels!!



Janie was the heart of her family as she enjoyed the role of a devoted mother, grandmother, proud great grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She is survived by her daughter Olivia (C.T."Pete") Byrd and their children, Lee Poole (Betsy Watson), Daphne (Jason) Cochran, Angie (Brent) Smith, Kathy (Marvin) Batten; and her son, Bill (Emily) Andrews and their children, Beth (David) Moye and Billy (Ashley) Andrews, She is also survived by her great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Janie's life will be held on Friday, June 7, at 2:00 p.m. at Durham Memorial Baptist Church, 133 Robbins Rd., Durham. The family will receive guests immediately following the service in the Family Life Center.



The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and gratitude to the "family" at Magnolia Glen who lovingly cared for Janie during the past few years. Your love and care for her made her transition from independent living to Magnolia Glen one of ease and comfort. Also, a special thank you to the physical therapists who challenged Janie to be the best she could and for whom she cared deeply. Janie will be sorely missed, and as we remember her fondly, let us go forward sharing God's love and blessing others as she blessed us. This is her true legacy.



In her generous spirit, Janie has requested that memorial gifts be made to Transitions Life Care at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 so their wonderful service to others may continue.



