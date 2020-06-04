Janie Lee McFarling Pendergrass
May 22, 1930 - May 30, 2020
Raleigh
Janie Lee McFarling Pendergrass has been welcomed into the loving arms of her heavenly Father, once again with her Prince, for her promised eternal peace.
Known as Momma, Nannie, Janie Lee, or Janie, she carried a quiet strength and serving spirit that touched all that came to know her.
Born in Chapel Hill on May 22, 1930 of humble parents Andrew (Jack) and Bonnie Markham McFarling, she grew up in Depression era times, and learned to plow a garden, pick cotton, and work tobacco. Picking and canning vegetables with her mom and siblings Bobby and Billie Doris kept food on the table. Learning to sew clothing from feed sacks and make quilts from fabric scraps kept them dressed and warm. That frugal upbringing meant nothing went to waste (including all those empty containers we keep finding!) As an adult, her family meals were home-cooked and bountiful, enough to 'feed the army!' as they say, always extra to share with a guest, and leftovers saved for another day. Janie attended the Watts School of Nursing as well, but her life's purpose was defined when in 1950 she married her own 'Prince charming' and the love of her life, James Prince Pendergrass. Married for nearly 60 years, she devoted her life to him and their children James (Jim) and wife, Beth; Andrew (Drew) and wife Barb; and Suzanne, and then took care of Prince at home in later years until his passing in 2010. Through those years she cared for own parents as they aged, worked in a pediatrics practice, and sewed and cross-stitched many, many beautiful scenes to decorate their home and bless others as gifts. Active participants in their beautiful Laurel Hills neighborhood, she and Prince spent many hours in service to their neighbors and community. As God blessed them with grandchildren Matthew; Daniel and wife Carrie; Lindsay and wife Emily, and great-grandchildren Tristan, Cody, Carson, Luke, Ella, Jack Michael (deceased), Abel Mack, Macy Beth, and Mason, she loved each and every one as though her own. They always knew when they came to see Nannie that she'd have a treat of some sort for them! Lastly, we believe one incredible aspect of her and Prince's life was their long lasting relationships with childhood friends, and a lifelong community of additional friends, that they cherished ~ few people have that anymore.
Her impact and her influence in all of our lives will live on for as long as we do. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to express great gratitude to Mary Stancil, her sister Pat, and other colleagues, as well as the staff of Hillcrest Raleigh for their loving care of mom in these last months.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5 from 10:00-12:30pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave. Due to present community guidelines, the visitation capacity will be limited to 25 persons at a time. Interment will follow at 1:30pm at Old Chapel Hill Cemetery in Chapel Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janie's memory to the Alzheimer's Association (https://alz.org/)
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
