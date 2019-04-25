Janie May Greer



Raleigh



Our Mother, Sister and Friend, Janie Greer passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, April 22, 2019. Janie was surrounded by her son, Andrew Paul Greer, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and by her sister, Betty Jo May, residing with Janie in Raleigh, North Carolina. Born on August 19, 1937 in McAndrews, Kentucky; she was the daughter of the late Frennie May and Betty Perry May and wife of the late Paul Leon Greer. Her brother, Chester May, of Huntsville, Alabama along with Betty Jo May are the survivors of their parent's 13 children.



The countless lives that Janie has touched are strengthened by the passage of her conviction, sincerity, honesty and love.



A Memorial Gathering will be held at Mitchell Funeral Home on Friday, April 26th from 6 PM until 8 PM. A Celebration of Janie Greer's Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel, with a gathering to follow at her residence in Raleigh.



Though we may be saddened by our loss, we rejoice with Janie in her passage home.