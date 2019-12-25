|
|
Janie Rimmer Nix
Durham
Mrs. Janie Rimmer Nix, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. Mrs. Nix was born in Orange County, raised in Person County and moved to Durham in 1954. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Hasten Rimmer and Frances Allison Rimmer; and her first husband, Ronald W. Masingale.
She was a graduate of Helena High School and the Watts School of Nursing. At the time of her retirement she worked as a Registered Nurse for 43 years, working for Watts Hospital, Dr. John P. Gore, Amphenol and Durham Medical Center (Duke Medicine). Janie was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church where she was President of the Agape Sunday School Class and the JOY Club. She was also a member of the Gideon International Auxiliary and the Red Hat Club.
Janie is survived by her husband, Clyde M. Nix; daughter, Laura M. Chambers and husband, Gary; daughter, Terri M. Farrell; brother, Robert "Bobby" Rimmer and wife, Bonnie; step-daughters, Patricia Capel and husband Darrell, Nancy Jo Lyn Nix and Wendy Duke and husband Cliff; step-sons, Michael Nix and wife, Chrissy and Ricky Nix and wife Alisa; grandchildren, Jason Chambers, Brittany Daniel and husband Jackson, Jeremy Farrell; 10 step grandchildren, one predeceased; and 8 step great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, December 30 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church officiated by Dr. Marc Francis, Rev. Don Chasteen, Mr. Rodney Hicks and Mr. Gary Chambers. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1104 Milton Rd, Durham, NC 27712 or to The Gideons International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or online at www.gideons.org/donate.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to Duke Hospice and Linda May for their loving care during her last days.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 25, 2019