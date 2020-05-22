Jaunita Ledford Cates
Durham
Jaunita Ledford Cates, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Croasdaile Village Pavilion in Durham. She was born in Clay Co., N.C. to the late Bayse Thomas Ledford and Myrtle Cody Ledford. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cates was also predeceased by a brother, Jack Monroe Ledford; and a sister, Marilyn Ledford.
Mrs. Cates was a retired secretary in the Radiology Department at Duke University Hospital. She was always a wonderful teacher and an encourager to others.
Mrs. Cates is survived by her husband of 52 years, Worth "Randy" Cates; sons, Paul Ivan Cates and wife Becky, Michael Randy Cates; sisters, Carol Ledford, Barbara Wilcox and husband Bobby; brothers, David Ledford and wife Vickie, Daniel Ledford; and brother-in-law, Caleb Cates and wife Harriett.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23rd at Markham Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be made at other times to the family from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the funeral home.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on May 22, 2020.