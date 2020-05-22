Jaunita Ledford Cates
Jaunita Ledford Cates

Durham

Jaunita Ledford Cates, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Croasdaile Village Pavilion in Durham. She was born in Clay Co., N.C. to the late Bayse Thomas Ledford and Myrtle Cody Ledford. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cates was also predeceased by a brother, Jack Monroe Ledford; and a sister, Marilyn Ledford.

Mrs. Cates was a retired secretary in the Radiology Department at Duke University Hospital. She was always a wonderful teacher and an encourager to others.

Mrs. Cates is survived by her husband of 52 years, Worth "Randy" Cates; sons, Paul Ivan Cates and wife Becky, Michael Randy Cates; sisters, Carol Ledford, Barbara Wilcox and husband Bobby; brothers, David Ledford and wife Vickie, Daniel Ledford; and brother-in-law, Caleb Cates and wife Harriett.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23rd at Markham Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be made at other times to the family from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the funeral home.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Calling hours
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
MAY
22
Calling hours
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
MAY
23
Graveside service
Markham Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
May 21, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
