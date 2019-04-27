Jay Gordon Rambeaut



Creedmoor



Jay Gordon Rambeaut, 51, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 from injuries received in an explosion in Durham on April 10, 2019.



Mr. Rambeaut was born May 17, 1967 to the late Elvis and VerLine Rambeaut in Durham, NC.



Mr. Rambeaut is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lisa Rambeaut; son, Craig Rambeaut; brother, Glenn Rambeaut (Sandra); sisters, Darlene Wall (Buster), Elizabeth Glasscock.



Jay was an avid outdoors-man who loved to hunt. He was a member of TARA Hunting Club, Allensville Sportsman Club, and participated in the Hunters Helping Kids. One of his favorite past-times was to hang out in his shop with Craig or the upholstery shop with Glen. Jay and Lisa recently celebrated their 30-year relationship anniversary.



A visitation will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dan Hill.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to UNC Burn Center at 3037 Burnett-Womack Bldg., 101 Manning Drive CB 7050 Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7050. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com Published in HeraldSun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary