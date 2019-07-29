|
Jean-Claude Lacroix
August 26, 1939 - June 18, 2019
Durham, NC
It is with great sadness that the family of Jean-Claude Lacroix announces his passing after suffering a massive heart attack on Monday, June 17th, two months short of his 80th birthday. Originally from Paris, Jean-Claude loved his adopted country as much as his native France. From the mid-eighties to the mid-nineties he was the sole proprietor of The Bread n' Board Café on Ninth Street in Durham, catering to Duke students and Durham locals alike, and hosting many local musicians. Following his retirement from the restaurant industry, he delivered Indy Week, formerly The Independent Weekly, to many Durham and Orange County locations. He adored children, music, dancing, and was very fond of animals, especially his cat, Baby Kiki.
He will be dearly missed by his two sisters, his brother, his six nieces and nephews, their thirteen children, and his cousins, who live either in France, New York, or California, as well as his adopted daughter and grandchildren, Cindy, Denis and Julia Robertson of Hillsborough, NC.
Jean-Claude was predeceased by his wife Linda Diane Poitras Langley whose large family became his own. He will be interred with the Poitras family in Limestone, ME on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Notes of sympathy and condolences may be sent to the family at 2704 Miller Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lincoln Community Health Center at 1301 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC 27707. Donations in Jean-Claude's honor can also be made online at lincolnchc.org.
Published in HeraldSun on July 29, 2019