Jean Clayton
1934 - 2020
Jean Gates Clayton

June 16, 1934 - May 29, 2020

Haw River

Jean Gates Clayton, born June 16, 1934, died on May 29, 2020 due to complications from diabetes. Jean lived most of her life in Rougemont, NC but moved to Haw River, NC to go to work for J.P. Stevens, which later became West Point Stevens, where she retired. She was a loving mother and a good friend to many.

She is survived by four children, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a half-brother. She was preceded in death by one son, a sister, three half-sisters and a half-brother.

Graveside services will be held at the family cemetery in Rougemont with family members attending.

You may sign the online register book @ www.lowefuneralhome.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Jean was truly an angel to all who knew her. I feel very fortunate to have known her. She was a wonderful supervisor and friend. I will never forget her.
Cathy Cook
Coworker
