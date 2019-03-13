Jean Proffitt Weynand



Durham



Jean Proffitt Weynand, age 91, died March 8, 2019, at Croasdaile Village in Durham, NC after a long and blessed life. Mrs. Weynand was born December 5, 1927, in Asheville, NC, the daughter of the late Willie Frances and Carl C. Proffitt. She was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School in Asheville and then graduated from UNC-Greensboro in 1949. Following graduation, Mrs. Weynand taught school in Statesville, Burlington, and Durham before becoming a full-time homemaker.



She was married to Robert Smith Weynand for 59 happy years until his death in 2012. They lived for many years on Welcome Circle in Durham prior to moving to Croasdaile Village in 2007.



She was an active member of Duke Memorial United Methodist Church for 65 years where she sang in the choir for 35 years. She worked for many years as a volunteer with the Auxiliary at Durham Regional Hospital.



She is survived by her son, David Weynand and wife Sharon, of Charlotte; a daughter, Carol Simpson and husband Russell of Greensboro; and four grandchildren, Bryan Weynand and wife Shannon, Scott Weynand and wife Kelly, Christine Sexton and husband Sean, and Ben Simpson.



A memorial service for Mrs. Weynand will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, March 16 in Few Chapel at Croasdaile Village in Durham, NC, with visitation following the service. Memorial gifts may be made to the UMRH Foundation-Croasdaile Benevolent Fund, 2600 Croasdaile Farm Parkway, Durham, NC 27705 or to the Sjogren's Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd, Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191.



Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com. Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary