Jean Reed

Jean Reed Obituary
Jean Marie Reed

Durham

Jean Marie Margaret (Stansberry) Reed passed away peacefully at her home in Durham, NC on March 22, 2020. Jean is predeceased by her much beloved and loving husband of 37 years, Bill, and her beloved parents. Jean is grieved and lovingly remembered by family, numerous friends worldwide, and very dear neighbors close by, who Jeanie felt most blessed to know and for whom she was most grateful.

To celebrate Jean's life, donations can be made to the Computer Science department of West Virginia University -Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources. Full obituary available at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 5, 2020
