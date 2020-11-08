Jean Terrell StoreyMay 24, 1927 – November 4, 2020Durham, NCJean Storey, widow of Bobby Jack Storey and mother of three sons, passed away on the morning of November 4th at Duke Regional Hospital. She enjoyed a long and fulfilling life. Her childhood was marked by tragedy, as her parents and all but one sibling passed away, but she stayed resilient and good natured through it all. She was 93.Jean was born on May 24, 1927 in Burlington, NC to Benjamin Bryan Terrell and Florence Durham Terrell. Her husband Bobby Jack Storey passed away in 2002. She is survived by Joel Storey of Bahama (wife Cindy), Jan Storey of Wilmington (wife Kathy), and Jon Storey of Williamsburg, VA (wife Amy), as well as seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was beloved inside and outside of the family, and she will be remembered for her sense of humor, warmth, and genuine love of people. She took pride in ensuring those around her felt connected and included, and she had a way of turning strangers into friends. An avid Tar Heels fan, she offered faithful commentary each basketball season, and so her friends and family—including those without athletic leanings—always knew the score. She loved her grandchildren dearly, always encouraged them, and was quick to update those around her on their lives and accomplishments. She will be sorely missed.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wilmington CareNet: