Jean Woods Hull
Durham
Jean Woods Hull, 80, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her home in Durham.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 3rd Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor Dale Brooks officiating. Burial will follow the service in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. A full-length obituary may be found at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 31, 2020