Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
View Map

Jean Woods Hull

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Woods Hull Obituary
Jean Woods Hull

Durham

Jean Woods Hull, 80, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her home in Durham.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 3rd Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor Dale Brooks officiating. Burial will follow the service in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. A full-length obituary may be found at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -