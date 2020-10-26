Jeanne Benamati Moranski
November 30, 1936 - October 23, 2020
Durham
Jeanne Augustine Benamati Moranski, 83, of Durham, died Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Indiana County, PA, Mrs. Moranski was the daughter of the late Gabriel and Emma Berini Benamati and wife of the late John Vargo and Joseph Francis Moranski. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Benamati and her son, Ricci Vargo. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Durham.
A memorial Zoom service will be held at a later date. Please check back at the funeral home's website, www.brooksandwhite.com
.
Mrs. Moranski is survived by her son, Joe Moranski and wife Cheryl, of Rougemont; her daughter-in-law, Stephanie Vargo, of New Bern; two sisters, Sandy and Bonnie; three grandchildren, Caitlin Moranski, Amber Moranski and Tanya Alridge and husband Adam; two great-grandchildren, Gayson and Liney Alridge.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 5171 Glenwood Ave. # 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
.