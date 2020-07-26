Jeanne Martin Bagley
January 10, 1927 - July 22, 2020
Durham
Jeanne Martin Bagley passed away July 22, 2020 at the age of 93.
She was born Vernon Eugenia (Jeanne) Martin on January 10, 1927 in Clearwater, Florida to the late James & Sarah Martin.
Jeanne graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan Junior College where she was a member of the Sigma Iota Chi Sorority, Commerce Club, & the Christian Service Club. After college she worked for Eastern Airlines before marrying Charles B. Bagley in 1954.
Affectionately known as "Mama Jeanne", Jeanne's life was defined by her commitment to her family, and her compassion & help for others. Throughout her life she was a faithful volunteer for the YMCA working with mentally handicapped children, The Bethleham House for troubled youth, Meals on Wheels, and a devoted volunteer at The American Red Cross where she was Head of Volunteer Staff with over 500 volunteers.
A dedicated member of Duke Memorial Methodist Church in Durham since 1978, Jeanne taught Sunday School for over 30 years.
She was active in all 5 of her children's schools heading fundraising events. Everyone knew "Mrs. B" at C.E. Jordan High School for she was always running the concession stands at the school's various sporting events.
In her earlier years Jeanne enjoyed bridge, tennis and bowling.
In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her brother James Martin, sister Lucille Sopkin, and her beloved husband of over 63 years Charles B. Bagley.
She is survived by her sister Lenore Stewart, her 5 children: Margaret Kelley, Houston (Stacy) Bagley, Davis Bagley, Mary Locker ( Keith), Scott ( Danielle) Bagley, and her 9 grandchildren: Payton (Cameron), Taylor, Hunter, Mason, Deuce, Charleigh Gray, Braxton, Gabrielle & Eliza.
Many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends all of these she loved and touched deeply.
There will be a private memorial service for immediate family members.
A public graveside service open to friends and family will be held 12:00pm on Tuesday, July 28th at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens, 7600 ACC Blvd. Raleigh, NC. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be live streamed at www.hallwynne.com
.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to The American Red Cross and The Good Samaritan Fund at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church.
The family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
