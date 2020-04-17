|
|
Jeffers Collins Jr.
January 19, 1934-April 11, 2020
Durham
Jeffers Collins, 86, son of the late Jeff and the late Inie Jeffers Collins died April 11, 2020, in Duke Regional Hospital.
A Public Viewing of Mr. Collins in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home was held Thursday from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. A Private Service will be held today at Obie's Chapel Holiness Church Cemetery.
Survivors are his wife, Clara Collins; daughters, Carolyn Couch (Chris) and Angela Curry; grandchildren, Jessica Couch and Michael Couch (Brandi); great-granddaughter, Bayleigh Couch.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 17, 2020