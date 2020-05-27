Jeffrey Raymond Adams
Durham
Jeffrey Raymond Adams, 74, passed away on Monday, Mary 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late John Adams and Alice Tart Adams. Mr. Adams was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Adams; and sister, Gertie Burgess.
Jeffrey enjoyed photography, fishing and cooking for pig pickin's.
Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Gayle Stewart Adams; and son, Kenneth Adams.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29th at Maplewood Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made to Animal Protection Society of Durham at 2117 E. Club Blvd. Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on May 27, 2020.