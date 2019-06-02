|
Jerome Preston Snipes, Jr.
August 9, 1945 - May 29, 2019
Durham
The family of Mr. Jerome Preston Snipes, Jr., age 73, wishes to announce his passing on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Duke Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 2420 S Roxboro Street, Durham, North Carolina 27707, at 1:00 p.m., with a family visitation one hour prior to the service.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on June 2, 2019