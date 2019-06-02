Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church,
2420 S Roxboro Street,
Durham, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
2420 S Roxboro Street,
Durham, NC
Jerome Snipes


Jerome Snipes Obituary
Jerome Preston Snipes, Jr.

August 9, 1945 - May 29, 2019

Durham

The family of Mr. Jerome Preston Snipes, Jr., age 73, wishes to announce his passing on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Duke Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 2420 S Roxboro Street, Durham, North Carolina 27707, at 1:00 p.m., with a family visitation one hour prior to the service.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on June 2, 2019
