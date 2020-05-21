Jerry Kline
Carrboro
Jerry Kline, 79, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. He was born in Mont Alto, Pennsylvania to the late Fred Leroy Kline and Anna Mae Ridenhour Kline.
Mr. Kline was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired manager at the Durham Herald Sun. After retirement he worked for UNC Hospital's Transportation & Parking Department for 14 years.
Mr. Kline is survived by his wife of 54 years, Edna Kline; daughter, Twinette Rice and husband Alton; son, Kirk Kline and wife Lynn; grandchildren, Jordan Rice and wife Dee, Anna-Maria Hughes and husband Ryan, Ashley Rice, Joshua Vandergrift, Michael Vandergrift, Gabriel Kline, Kaylei Hughes; great-grandchildren, Eve Vandergrift, Roman Vandergrift, Carter Hughes, Teagan Rice; brother, Ronald Kline and wife Ginger; and sisters, Jean Pope, Anne Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22nd at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is limited to 50 people in attendance. Condolences can be made at other times to the family from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the Durham Rescue Mission: PO Box 11368, Durham, NC 27703.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on May 21, 2020.