Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 (919) 286-1224 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Memorial service 4:00 PM Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Jerry L. Hunt

Jerry L. Hunt



Durham



Jerry L. Hunt, 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home in Durham. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Calvin Lee Hunt and Dorothy Ophelia Scarce Hunt. In addition to his parents, Jerry was also predeceased by his brother, Russell Hunt.



Jerry was a retired land surveyor with more than 40 years of service to the community. He loved hunting, fishing and being out on his boat. He was a fan of Duke basketball and had quite the sweet tooth. Jerry was known for his witty sense of humor and even in his last days he was cracking jokes. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He passed away peacefully at his home exactly where he wanted to be.



Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nellie Hunt; sons, Jeff Hunt, Danny Hunt and wife Marjie; daughters, Dawn Burhans and husband Andrew, Andi Tart and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Hunter Tart, Tucker Burhans, Alex Tart, Cameron Burhans, Emma Cate Burhans, Bailey Tart, Owen Hunt, Mason Hunt, Davis Hunt; and sister, Sandra Rigsbee.



A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 – 4 p.m. at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations may be made to Duke HomeCare & Hospice: ATTN: Office of Development, 4321 Medial Park Dr., Ste. 101, Durham, NC 27704; or to his son Jeff's future home, Durham County Community Living Program (DCCLP): ATTN: Development, P.O. Box 51159, Durham, NC 27717.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun on June 30, 2019