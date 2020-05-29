Jerry Lee Johnson
Jerry Lee Johnson

Cartaret County

Jerry Lee Johnson, 80, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born in Angier, NC, the son of the late Sexton Lee Johnson and Margaret Johnson. In addition to his parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by his sister, Sammie Hall.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carrie Rigsbee Johnson; his daughter, Terry Compton, husband Jim; and granddaughter, Amber Compton.

Jerry was a proud member of the Durham Police Department for 40+ years. He retired as a lieutenant. After retirement from the Police Department, he started his own professional photography business, Personal Touch which was his passion and love.

Due to the Coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 30th at 11:00 am.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
