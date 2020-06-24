Jerry M. Council
1947 - 2020
Jerry Michael Council

December 14, 1947 - June 17, 2020

Durham

Mr. Jerry Michael Council, age 72, departed this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Duke Regional Hospital.

Jerry was born on December 14th, 1947 in Durham, North Carolina and was affectionately known by many as "West" or "Mike".

He received his education in the public schools of Durham, North Carolina and graduated from Merrick-Moore High school in 1966.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Michelle Yvonne Council.

Left to cherish his memories are his six children; daughters, Diane Ryan, Dacia Davis and Pamela White; sons, David Council, Matt Council and Nick Council; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of extended family members and friends.

Viewing for Mr. Jerry Michael Council will take place on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701.

A graveside service has been scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Beechwood Cemetery, 3300 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC, 27707.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Viewing
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
JUN
25
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Beechwood Cemetery
