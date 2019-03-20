Jerry Martin Glasgow



Durham



Mr. Jerry Martin Glasgow, 78, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.



Mr. Glasgow was born February 21, 1941 to the late John and Margaret Glasgow in Durham, NC. He was of the Baptist faith and had attended Bible Baptist Church in Durham. Jerry enjoyed RVing and motorcycle riding. He loved to talk with friends on CB Radio, where he was known by his handle "95" or "Lumberjack". He enjoyed being outdoors, trips to the beach and to the mountains. Mr. Glasgow proudly served his country in the United States Army.



Mr. Glasgow is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Forbush Glasgow; daughters, Linde Glasgow Hawkins (David) of Holly Springs, NC, Penny Glasgow Downey (Marshall "Tab") of Willow Springs, NC; grandchildren, Brandon Hawkins, Andrew Downey, Johnathan Hawkins, Zachary Downey, and Jason Downey; sister, Shirley Glasgow Jacobs of Hillsborough, NC.



A graveside service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one-hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Gene Tyson.



Flowers are acceptable, or memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Protection Society of Durham at 2117 E. Club Blvd. Durham, NC 27704. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary