Jerry W. Smith



Hillsborough



Jerry W. Smith, 31, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born in Cumberland Co., the son of Billy and Tina Smith. Jerry enjoyed riding motorcycles, working, and helping others. He was a big teddy bear although he acted tough. Jerry worked construction but could do just about anything he set his mind to. He will always and forever be missed, especially because he was taken too soon and was so unexpected.



In addition to his parents, Jerry is survived by his sister, Stephanie Carnell (Robert); grandparents, Ron and Lorene Evans, Joseph and Susan Pugliese; aunts, Lorri Stables, Amanda Pugliese, Katie Spitler; uncles, Ron Evans, Jr., James Weissert, Pat Stables; nieces, Haley, Rachael, Aliyah; adopted niece, Victoria Cooler and nephew Paul Breen.



A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Sunday, March 17, at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor Steve Hinton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Saturday, at Clements Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to gofundme.com/jerry-warren-smith039s-funeral



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary