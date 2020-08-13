1/
Jerry Watts Markham
Jerry Watts Markham

Durham

Jerry W. Markham, 83, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Henry Hulon Markham and Ruby Lee Mangum Markham. Mr. Markham retired from IBM.

Mr. Markham is survived by his sons, Russell Markham and wife Kathy, Ernest Markham and wife Judy; daughter, Deborah Lynn Mixon and husband Kent; 3 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 14 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Devon Blanton and Rev. Don Westbrook officiating. Burial will follow at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 13 at Clements Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least 6 feet from you. Limited seating available; face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. A full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clements Funeral Service
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
