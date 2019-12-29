|
|
Jessica Ann Pitner
Durham
Jessica Pitner died Dec. 26 at Hock Pavilion, Durham. Born in S. Ruislip, England to the late Lee Young and Eleanor Young, she graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia MO, found her husband Bruce Pitner in Memphis, spent 5 years in Vermont, then moved to NC. In Durham Jessica made many life-long friends as a volunteer and board member with the fair trade store One World Market. She will be remembered for her generous spirit, kindness, and sense of humor. Jessica is survived by her husband, her brother Ellis of Oklahoma City (late wife Sandra), sister Leanore Arnold (Ed) of Memphis, brother in law Andrew Pitner (Theresa) of Salisbury, plus nieces and nephews Elisabeth Underwood (Sam) of Olive Branch, MS, Angela Holliman of Memphis, Philip Arnold (Jennifer) of Arlington TN, Gary Young of Oklahoma City, Carol Thomas (Mark) of Norman, OK, and Watson Pitner of Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Eno River Association, the Duke Cancer Institute, or Bull City Fair Trade in Durham.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 29, 2019