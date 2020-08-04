1/1
Jessica Hayes
Jessica Lynn Hayes

October 8, 1984 - April 11, 2020

New Bern

Jessica Lynn Hayes, age 35, of New Bern and formerly of Hillsborough, was granted her angel wings and set free of her limitations on this earth on April 11, 2020 at Carolina East Medical Center. She was born on October 8, 1984 and is survived by her parents, Joseph Tello and Joanne Breedlove Tello also of New Bern. Jessica attended the Orange County Exceptional Children's Program and for 12 years prior to moving to New Bern attended Rainbow 66 Storehouse Adult Day Care Program in Durham for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Through the years, Jessica touched many lives with her sweet spirit, beautiful smile and infectious personality and will be cherished always. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

A graveside celebration of life service will be held Friday August 7th 2020 at 11:00 at Sunset Gardens, Henderson NC by the Rev. Will Breedlove. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harriett Baptist Church, 1354 Ruin Creek Road, Henderson, NC 27537, Carolina East Foundation Medical Center, 2007B Neuse Blvd, New Bern NC 28560 or to the Duke Children's Hospital, 2301 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27705.

The service will be available for viewing at www.jmwhitefuneralhome.com Friday afternoon under her obituary.

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. White Funeral Service
60 Zeb Robinson Road
Henderson, NC 27536
(252) 438-5139
August 3, 2020
Love go out to family , and I used to be Jessica’s bus driver
Donna Torain
Friend
