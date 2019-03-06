|
Jessie Pulley Parker
Durham
Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Jessie Pulley Parker, age 91, who passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 N Roxboro Street, Durham, N.C. 27704. She was the widow of Gerald W. Parker, Sr.
Surviving relatives include her one daughter, Donna M. Parker; three sons, Gerald W. Parker, Jr., Kenneth A. Parker and Harold M. Parker (Barbara); two grandchildren, Derrick Warren Atkins and Jamie Brothers; two great grandchildren, Jacquel Brothers and Jameson Brothers and a host of other relatives.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 NC Hwy 55, Durham, North Carolina, 27713, at 1:00 p.m. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019