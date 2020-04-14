|
|
Jewell Lee Keith Blake
Durham
Jewell Lee Keith Blake of Durham, NC gained her heavenly angel wings Sunday, April 12th, 2020. She was born in High Point to her late parents Jewel Roosevelt Keith and Jeffie Josephine Collins Keith. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blake was preceded in death by her son, Jewel Todd Blake; brother, Floyd Green; and sister, Joyce Hancock.
Mrs. Blake was a long-time resident of Durham and graduated from Southern High School. After retiring from Liggett & Myers, Jewell spent her time with family and at the beach.
Jewell was loved by those who knew her, and was a jewel to many. She was a devoted wife, loving and caring mother, mother-in-law, granny and great-granny. Jewell was always giving, doing for others, and never asked for anything in return. She loved traveling but her favorite place was Emerald Isle.
Mrs. Blake is survived by her husband of 60 years, William L.(Bill) Blake. She is also survived by sons, William A. (Tony) Blake and wife Lynn of Hurdle Mills, Timothy S. (Tim) Blake and wife Dawn of Durham; grandchildren, Mandy Blake Harris (Brian) of Stem, Drew Blake (Sarah) of Timberlake, Keith Blake (Stacy) of Durham, Kaylee Blake of Durham, and Dylan Williams. She was a great-grandmother to five; Landon Harris, Blake Harris, Colton Blake, Jamison Blake, and Grayson Blake. Mrs. Blake is also survived by her sister, Betty Walker.
Per state-mandated restrictions, there will be a private, family graveside service held at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be given to : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the : 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 14, 2020