Jillene Buckner

Jillene Yvette Buckner
May 05, 1966 - September 23, 2020
Timberlake
On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, while sitting in her porch rocker, enjoying the crisp night air and star-filled sky as she often did, Jillene Yvette Buckner silently took her last breath and peacefully passed from this life into the loving presence of God. She was 54. She leaves behind her beloved mother (whom she called "my Queen"), Donna C. Buckner; the dad she treasured, Louis "Buck" Buckner; sisters Juliana Buckner and Janelle Paris (Lodi, CA); brother Jonathan Buckner; and longtime companion and very best friend, David Yniguez. While Jill had no biological children of her own, she poured all her love and devotion into the children in her life, though now grown – the niece she adored, Jamison L. Paris of California; and her "Best Boy on the Planet", godson Christopher Isackson of Roxboro, NC. In all ways that matter, Chris was like a son to her. The grief we all feel with her passing is immeasurable, indescribable and without end in this life.
Born in Harbor City, California on May 05, 1966, Jill had a life-long love affair with horses, a passion she shared with Chris. She was an accomplished equestrian and an avid proponent for the rights of animals. She and Chris spent a lot of time together with her several horses and ponies, all of whom miss her terribly. If it had fur or feathers, Jill loved it with all her heart. She was mother to countless fur-babies, a few exceptional birds and one pretty spectacular pig. She followed several dog rescues and was especially supportive and complimentary of the exceptional manner in which the staff of the Person County Animal Shelter work tirelessly to find homes or rescues for those abandoned pups left in their care, especially when so many comparable facilities do not.
A gifted cook, Jill baked and decorated special- occasion cakes and cookies. Her creations were always the hit of the event. She also had a huge vocabulary and could paint the most wondrous pictures with the way she described the world around her. She noticed the overlooked beauty in the tiniest creatures the subtle smells and sounds of nature all around; she loved the simple and magnificent sunsets as well as the change of seasons and could describe them all in a way that made you feel like you'd see them yourself. She was learning to garden and wanted to become an expert flower gardener. Jill loved bald babies, the smell of hay and horses, and was always pulling for the under-dog. She loved Christmas best of all and painstakingly decorated the house from top to bottom. It was beautiful.
A truly thoughtful soul, she was a giver- not only at Christmas, but all year through. She gave freely of herself—her time, talents, and love. She had a tender and gentle heart, one that was often at odds with the cold, cruel world around her. Uncommonly sensitive and kind, she was the best kind of sister and friend. We are thankful for the life of Jill Buckner and that we were the family to who she was entrusted. She was a true Believer, and we look forward to seeing her again one day soon.
Remembrance Celebration to be held at a later date, to be announced. Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
Memorials may be made to Person County Animal Shelter, 2103 Chub Lake Road, Roxboro NC 27574. Jill would've liked that.