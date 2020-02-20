|
Jimmie T. Cash
09/30/1932 - 02/17/2020
Durham
Jimmy Thomas Cash, 87, of Durham died Monday February 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Jimmy was born in Chatham County, North Carolina to Thomas Cash and Pearl Johnson Cash on September 30, 1932.
He is survived by his daughter: Susan Lee Cash of Melbourne FL, sons: Bart Thomas Cash and wife Laura of Apex, and Joel Arthur Cash of Durham, grandchildren: Casey Cash and Gabriel Cash. He is also survived by his brother Milton Cash of Wilson, sisters: Phyllis Cash and husband Colby of Apex and Sandra Denson husband JD of Apex.
Mr. Cash is preceded in death by his wife, Marion Jeanette Cash; sister, Jackie Cash Grey; brother-in-law, Charles Cash; brother, Donald Cash; and daughter, Amy Jo Cash.
The family will receive friends on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 11 am to 12 pm at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1334 Mt. Pisgah Church Rd, Apex, NC. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM on Saturday. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.wakefuneral.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 20, 2020