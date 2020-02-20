Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wake Funeral Service
600 Gathering Park Cir Ste 101
Cary, NC 27519
(919) 465-0989
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
1334 Mt. Pisgah Church Rd
Apex, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church

Jimmie T. Cash


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie T. Cash Obituary
Jimmie T. Cash

09/30/1932 - 02/17/2020

Durham

Jimmy Thomas Cash, 87, of Durham died Monday February 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Jimmy was born in Chatham County, North Carolina to Thomas Cash and Pearl Johnson Cash on September 30, 1932.

He is survived by his daughter: Susan Lee Cash of Melbourne FL, sons: Bart Thomas Cash and wife Laura of Apex, and Joel Arthur Cash of Durham, grandchildren: Casey Cash and Gabriel Cash. He is also survived by his brother Milton Cash of Wilson, sisters: Phyllis Cash and husband Colby of Apex and Sandra Denson husband JD of Apex.

Mr. Cash is preceded in death by his wife, Marion Jeanette Cash; sister, Jackie Cash Grey; brother-in-law, Charles Cash; brother, Donald Cash; and daughter, Amy Jo Cash.

The family will receive friends on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 11 am to 12 pm at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1334 Mt. Pisgah Church Rd, Apex, NC. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM on Saturday. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made at www.wakefuneral.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -