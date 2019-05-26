Jimmy L. Suitt



Durham



Jimmy L. Suitt, 72, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home. He was born in Durham, the son of the late James Ruffin Suitt and Mary Julia Pearce Suitt. He was also predeceased by his brother, Donald Ruffin Suitt.



He attended Durham Public Schools. Mr. Suitt was a veteran of the US Army, serving during Vietnam; North Carolina Army National Guard; and the US Navy. He was employed by the US Environmental Protection Agency from 1979-1982, followed by Durham County Sheriff's Department where he was a Sergeant Deputy Sheriff from 1982-1995. Jimmy enjoyed traveling, including Australia, Texas, California, Florida, Maryland, India, Philippines and Oklahoma. He retired in Oklahoma in 2006 and returned to Durham in 2009.



Mr. Suitt is survived by his son, Charles Brandon Suitt of Maryland.



No services are planned.



No services are planned.