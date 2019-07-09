Jimmy Roosevelt Mills



March 1st, 1943 - July 6, 2019



Durham



Jimmy Mills of Durham NC, born March 1st 1943 , passed away Saturday morning on July 6, 2019. He was the son to the late Sam R Mills and Jaine R Salmon of Cary. He was predeceased by brother Thomas Mills and sister Mary Helen. He was a graduate of Cary High School and went on to serve in the Air Force. He proceeded to get an associates degree in engineering. Jim retired from IBM and later owned and operated Rays Elbow room in Durham RTP. He had 1 son Anthony Tony) Allen of Raleigh and 2 daughters Christy Mills and Panda Posey both of Durham. He had 4 grandsons and 1 granddaughter and 1 great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. He loved to play golf, shoot pool and fly to Atlantic City. He always pulled for the underdog and always wanted to help those less fortunate. He loved bluegrass and sports. He will be missed by many. His wishes were to be cremated. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Published in HeraldSun on July 9, 2019