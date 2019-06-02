|
|
Jimmy L. Wilson
October 16, 1945 - May 30, 2019
Durham
Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mr. Jimmy L. Wilson, age 73, who passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 N Roxboro Street, Durham, N.C. 27704.
Jimmy is predeceased by his parents, Larry N. Wilson and Juanita C. Wilson; his brothers, Clarence Wilson, Edward Wilson and Nathaniel Wilson.
Surviving relatives include his daughter, Sharen A. McGlothen; brothers, Larry Wilson, Jr.(JoAnn), Kenneth Wilson (Cynthia) and Kerry D. Wilson (Kimberly); sister-in-law, Melverleen Wilson; grandchildren, Quintina and Sharena McGlothen; and a host of other family members.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, 904 N Roxboro Street, Durham, North Carolina, 27707, at 12:00 noon, with a family visitation one hour prior to the service.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on June 2, 2019