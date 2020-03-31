|
|
Jo Ann Davis
May 16, 1931 - March 24, 2020
Chapel Hill
Jo Ann Davis, age 88, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, caring friends, devoted caregivers.
Jo Ann was born on May 16th, 1931, in Lancaster, Ohio to Davis and Helen (Vernon) Hickman.
Jo Ann and her late husband Walter Royal Davis called Chapel Hill their home. She lived her life in an unassuming manner while quietly having a significant impact on her community. Jo Ann often remained behind the scenes helping others and working with organizations she cared deeply about. Some of her favorites included: North Carolina Child Advocacy Institute, Physicians for Peace, Meals on Wheels, UNC Lineberger, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Jordan Institute for Families, School of Social Work, Hargrave Military Academy.
Jo Ann worked thoughtfully to make life better for all those within her considerable circle of love and affection. She was passionate about advocating for children, their quality of life, education and much more. Her hobbies included photography, gardening, travel, fishing, reading, and opera. She loved animals, especially her dog Max.
She was always a gracious hostess, a compassionate and careful listener, and a sounding board for her family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an irresistible, infectious laugh.
She pursued her passions by creating – among other things – For Garden's Sake Nursery; Outer Banks Snacks; and Fuel Marketing. She was honored throughout her life with numerous awards including The Order of the Long Leaf Pine and the Tate-Turner-Kuralt Champions Award.
Her love and appreciation of nature, horticulture and the arts was part of her enduring charm and she enriched her family, friends, and the world through community service. She was kind, gentle and patient, and always interested in those who were fortunate enough to cross her path. Jo Ann's generosity, kindness, and steady, calm demeanor left an indelible impression on all who knew her.
She is survived by her four children George Kalogridis Davis, Mary Ann Eubanks (Robert), Eva K. Emelio (Richard), Mitchell Kalogridis (Jan); Bill Baucom, son-in-law and stepdaughter, Nancy Davis Gribble. grandchildren: Lore Emelio, Dae Gilmer, Angela Baucom, Jakki Kalogridis, Nicole Kalogridis, Jo Ann Davis Eubanks. great grandchildren: Julian Gilmer, Elek (Mitchell) Gilmer, Marin Walter Scott.
She is predeceased by her daughter Helen K. Baucom and her sisters Delores "Dody" Gumtow and June Howard.
Memorial arrangements will be decided at a future date due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions. The family asks that you please remember Jo Ann by contributing to .
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 31, 2020