Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Joan Lee Harrison


1946 - 2019
Joan Lee Harrison Obituary
Chapel Hill

Joan Lee Harrison, 72, of Chapel Hill died at home on Sunday, June 30, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Joan was born in Greensboro, NC on October 18, 1946 to the late V. Robert H. Harrison, Sr. and Mary Lee Andrew.

Joan is survived by her brothers, Victor Robert Harrison (Cheryl), John Harrison (Beth); nephews, Victor Harrison (Whitney) of Leesburg, V.A., Ben Harrison (Julie), Brian Harrison (Katie); niece, Marie Fogartie (James); great-niece, Collins Harrison; great-nephews, Ford Harrison, Jack Fogartie, Graham Harrison; and cousins, Nancy Follette, Mary Catherine Russell. She is also survived by her best friend of over 50 years, Ann Tietz, as well as many other close friends and her pet niece, Molly.

Joan requested cremation and a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 28th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Chaplain Donnie Addison officiating. Visitation will follow in the Gathering Room at Clements.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1005 Slater Rd., Suite 105, Durham, NC 27703; or www.dylanshearts.com; or to a .

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. A full length obituary can be found www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 3, 2019
