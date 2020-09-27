Joan Adele (Long) Wetter
February 20, 1930 - September 20, 2020
Durham
Joan Adele (Long) Wetter died Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Durham, NC. Born February 20, 1930 in Natrona, PA, she survived the loss of her parents, Margaret Sarah (Walsh) and Henry Jacob Long; her husband, Chuckie; all her brothers and sisters, Peg, Bobby, Betty, Henny, Jackie; her best friend/cousin Maureen. (Note to genealogists: Charles T. Wetter; Margaret Mary Belsh, Robert Edward Long, Marian Elizabeth Pochet, Henry Richard Long, John P. Long; Maureen Reinehr Gigler.)
Joan's world was small, and she liked it that way. It allowed her, in her younger days, to be available for her children — to make lunches, chauffeur, watch them play sports. In more recent years, a good day meant watching a western on TCM and a Pittsburgh Steelers victory, drinking Coke from a glass bottle and getting a call or visit from one or more of us: her children Karen Smith (Scott Fletcher), Karl Wetter (Carolyn Allmendinger), Kathy Jo Wetter (Kevin Calkins); grandchildren Richard Smith (Alexandra), Victoria Smith (Danny Siegle), Esmé Calkins; great-grandchildren Sofia and Christofer Smith; nieces Patti Jo Wolfe, DeDe Meyers and Marian Rupp.
Joan's speech was full of beat and truth, and we will miss it along with her irreverent wit. She began most conversations with a question — "What do you know thrilling and exciting?" — and ended with a plea to "BE CAREFUL." She taught us that "it's a great life if you don't weaken" and reminded us that "the bathroom is no place for a social function." More controversially, she warned us: "Don't make waves." In the end, she accepted our choices with affectionate resignation: "Whatever trips your trigger." We loved her fiercely. "Not bad for an old lady," she would surely say.
Despite her commitment to the role of introverted curmudgeon, Joan amassed friends and admirers along the way — coworkers at her jobs at (despicable) Nortel and (congenial) Laser Image, staff and residents at Chatham Ridge Assisted Living and, more recently, at Eno Pointe Assisted Living in Durham. We are grateful for the attentive care she received at Duke Regional Hospital, and especially, for a visit from Fr. Robert Staley, a fellow Steelers fan. In lieu of flowers, we encourage friends to Adopt a Giraffe at the NC Zoo: https://nczoosocietystore.com/adopt-a-giraffe/
.