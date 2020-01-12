Home

Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church
5731 North Roxboro Road
Durham, NC
JoAnna Kinney


1938 - 2020
JoAnna Kinney Obituary
JoAnna Kinney

March 3, 1938 - January 9, 2020

Durham

JoAnna Kinney, 81, of Durham, NC, formerly of Creighton, PA passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Duke Hospice-Hock Family Pavilion, Durham, NC.

Born on March 3, 1938 in Freeport, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Thelma M. (Butler) Kinney. JoAnna worked for 43 years as a clerk with Conrail. She was a member of Janes United Methodist Church, Creighton and an associate member of Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church, Durham, NC. She was a Past President of the National Association of Railway Business Women, a member of the Red Hats Society in Tarentum and Durham and enjoyed being active with the Mt. Sylvan Seniors. Survivors include her daughters with whom she lived, Deb (Sara-Jane Raines) Kinney of Durham, NC; her sister, Rebecca (Paul) Budzak of Indiana Twp. and her nephew, Robert Paul (Annette) Budzak of Indiana Twp. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Penny L. Kinney and Linda M. Comperatore. Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service at 11:30 A.M. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church, 5731 North Roxboro Road, Durham, NC 27712. Arrangements by Hudson Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 12, 2020
