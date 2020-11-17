JoAnne Baker Wright



Durham



Mrs. JoAnne Baker Wright, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.



Mrs. Wright was born on June 9, 1946 to Audrey and Georgie Baker in Durham, NC. She retired from G.T.E. after over 25 years of service and was a member of Ministries of the Eagles in Hillsborough, NC. JoAnne was a loving mother and grandmother, who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Georgie Baker; brothers, Hazel and Biven Baker; and her sister, Mendy Moore.



Mrs. Wright is survived by her husband of 33 years, Samuel "Sam" Dortch Wright; sons, Bennie Fields, Jr. (Jennie) of Lincolnton, NC, Todd Fields (Belinda) of Durham, NC; daughter, Sarah Wright Miller (Collin) of Hurdle Mills, NC; step-son, Brian Wright of Durham, NC; step-daughters, Erin Kalfas (Billy) of Durham, NC, Christy Chilausky of Durham, NC; brother, Lawson Baker of Durham, NC; sister, Eleanor Kapiko of Durham, NC; and grandchildren, Jordan Fields, Taelor Fields, Joshua Fields, Evie Kalfas, Kosta Kalfas, Caiden Chilausky, Hailey Chilausky, and Emily Hopper.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Hugh O'Shields. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Paul Gibbs, Joshua Fields, Jordan Fields, Taelor Fields, Collin Miller, and Billy Kalfas.



Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Hospital at 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.



