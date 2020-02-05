|
Joanne Martin Sneed
December 19, 1930 - February 1, 2020
Chapel Hill
Joanne Martin Sneed passed away peacefully at Carolina Meadows in Chapel Hill Saturday afternoon February 1. She grew up in Elon College, NC, then graduated from UNC Women's College and taught art in Chapel Hill and Oxford, NC, before starting her family. She later earned a library science degree at NCCU and worked as a librarian in Oxford and Creedmoor, NC.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo D. and Ann Raper Martin, and her husband of 25 years, Dr. Thomas Quincy Sneed, Jr. She is survived by her five children, Eve Sneed, Julie Moore (Tom), Thomas Q. Sneed III (Teresa), Lea Holt (Tim), and Andy Sneed (Susan); grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Gabriel, Bill, Domenic, Anais, and Manny; her sisters, Karen Yost and Mary Hamlin; niece and nephew, Lydia Woodson and Edward Hamlin, sisters-in-law Anne Sneed and Sara Seate (Jimmy), and nieces and nephews William, David, Nancy, Jamie and Jan. She gave her family a love and appreciation of art, music, fashion, and the beach.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WCPE radio or UNC-TV.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oxford United Methodist Church with a visitation before the service at 10:30 am in the fellowship hall, and an interment following the service at Elmwood Cemetery.
Gentry-Newell & Vaughan is proudly serving the Sneed Family. Online memorials: www.HallWynne.com.
