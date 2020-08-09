Jodi Erin Brookhart
May 9, 1974 - August 5, 2020
Whispering Pines
Jodi Erin Brookhart, 46 (but forever 18) of Whispering Pines, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Born on May 9, 1974 in Durham, North Carolina to Morris and Harriette Brookhart, Jodi completed their family.
In 1992, Jodi incurred a traumatic brain injury in a car accident while attending a summer session at Western Carolina University. Despite her body being broken, her spirit lived on, and Jodi fought to stay with her family and provide them with 28 bonus years of wonderful memories.
Jodi loved the water, a good concert, and her family. She enjoyed swimming with the dolphins, fishing off her boat and sitting in the sun. Jodi touched many lives. She will be remembered for her old soul, her deep chuckle, and her fighting spirit.
In addition to her parents, Jodi will be remembered by her sister, Marcy Cooper (Taylor) and their family Casey, Carly, Clay and Ellie; her brother, Ben Brookhart (Julie) and their son, Charlie; special caregivers, Kaye Gautier and Ciera Leggett; also survived by her beloved dog, Bode.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.