|
|
Joe Louis Graham
Durham
Mr. Joe Louis Graham, age 82 of Durham, departed this earthly life on Friday, March 8, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1:00PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at American Cremation and Funeral Service, Durham. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Durham. A wake was held from 6-8PM, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at American Cremation and Funeral Service, Durham. A Service of Love and Dignity provided by William Toney's Funeral Home, Zebulon.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 15, 2019