Joe Wayne Collins

Joe Wayne Collins Obituary
Joe Wayne Collins

ROUGEMONT

Mr. Joe Wayne Collins, 81, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the VA Hospice with his family by his side.

He was born March 31, 1938 to the late Richard and Helen Collins in Elkin, NC. As a young man he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and later retired from Liberty Life Insurance Company.

He is preceded in death by his father Richard Collins; mother Helen Yocum Hall; brother Robert "Bobby" Collins; daughter Kimberly Riley Carden; and longtime companion Lola "Jan" Hargraves.

He is survived by his daughters Debra Abney (Joseph) and Allison Collins (Clifton), sons Gregory Riley and Bazen Jack "BJ" Collins (Kiera); grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

His family would like for you to know that due to the coronavirus restrictions there will only be a graveside service on Thursday, March 19th at 2:00 pm Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Flowers can be sent to Hudson Funeral Home or send donations to David Smith Ministries Meet Me at the Bridge PO Box 1006 Durham NC 27702.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 17, 2020
