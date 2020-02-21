Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home Inc
215 Us Hwy 158
Littleton, NC 27850
(252) 586-3661
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
10614 US Highway 158
Littleton, NC
View Map

Joe Willis Bowser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Willis Bowser Obituary
Joe Willis Bowser

Durham

Joe Willis Bowser, 68, of 9 Druid Place, Durham, NC., and formerly of Roanoke Rapids, NC., passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Duke Health in Durham, NC.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Oak Grove Baptist Church, 10614 US Highway 158, Littleton, NC. Rev. Danny Jones will deliver the eulogy, and burial will follow in the Crestview Memorial Cemetery, 489 Smith Church Road, Roanoke Rapids, NC. A repast will be held at the First Baptist Church, 250 Webb Hill Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC, immediately following the committal and benediction ceremony. The body will repose at the Oak Grove Baptist Church for one hour prior to the funeral service.

Robinson Funeral Home in Littleton, NC will be handling the arrangements.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -