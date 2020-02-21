|
Joe Willis Bowser
Durham
Joe Willis Bowser, 68, of 9 Druid Place, Durham, NC., and formerly of Roanoke Rapids, NC., passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Duke Health in Durham, NC.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Oak Grove Baptist Church, 10614 US Highway 158, Littleton, NC. Rev. Danny Jones will deliver the eulogy, and burial will follow in the Crestview Memorial Cemetery, 489 Smith Church Road, Roanoke Rapids, NC. A repast will be held at the First Baptist Church, 250 Webb Hill Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC, immediately following the committal and benediction ceremony. The body will repose at the Oak Grove Baptist Church for one hour prior to the funeral service.
Robinson Funeral Home in Littleton, NC will be handling the arrangements.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 21, 2020