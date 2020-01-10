Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hillsborough Church of God
Hillsborough, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillsborough Church of God
Hillsborough, NC
Joel Preston Mitchell


1956 - 2019
Joel Preston Mitchell Obituary
Joel Preston Mitchell

Jan 2, 1956 - Dec. 20, 2019

Franklinton

Passed away on Dec.20, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. Joel was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Roger Hornsby Mitchell & Ruby H. Overman. He was Pre-deceased by his father. Roger Mitchell

Joel is survived by his wife, Jerusha Mitchell of Wellington,Kansas, mother and step father Ruby & Gene Overman, of Franklinton, NC., three sister, Debbie Yeargan (Butch) of Chapel Hill ,Donna Massey of Creedmoor, and Marlene Mitchell of Stem, Nieces & nephew

A Memorial Service is planned on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 am, Hillsborough Church of God in Hillsborough, NC. Visitation will be from 10:00 am till 11 am at the Church, prior to the Service Bishop

Dale Morgan will officiate
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 10, 2020
