Joel Preston Mitchell
Jan 2, 1956 - Dec. 20, 2019
Franklinton
Passed away on Dec.20, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. Joel was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Roger Hornsby Mitchell & Ruby H. Overman. He was Pre-deceased by his father. Roger Mitchell
Joel is survived by his wife, Jerusha Mitchell of Wellington,Kansas, mother and step father Ruby & Gene Overman, of Franklinton, NC., three sister, Debbie Yeargan (Butch) of Chapel Hill ,Donna Massey of Creedmoor, and Marlene Mitchell of Stem, Nieces & nephew
A Memorial Service is planned on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 am, Hillsborough Church of God in Hillsborough, NC. Visitation will be from 10:00 am till 11 am at the Church, prior to the Service Bishop
Dale Morgan will officiate
