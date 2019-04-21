Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300

John A. Costabile

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

John A. Costabile Obituary
John Albert Costabile

April 10, 1919 - April 17, 2019

Durham

John Albert Costabile passed away on April 17, 2019 at the age of 100. Mr. Costabile was born in Mount Vernon, NY. Mr. Costabile served in World War II, where he earned 2 Purple Hearts and was honorably discharged at the rank of master sergeant. He came to Durham in 1965 and opened a very successful

Italian restaurant, Mario's. His wife Eleanor R. Costabile precedes him in death. He has 4 children: John Costabile, LDO of Durham, Thomas Costabile, OD of Chapel Hill, Michael Costabile, LDO of Supply, NC and Maryann Lucas, RPH of Columbia,SC. He has 3 grandchildren, Sean, Adam, and Sam. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now