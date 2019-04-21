|
John Albert Costabile
April 10, 1919 - April 17, 2019
Durham
John Albert Costabile passed away on April 17, 2019 at the age of 100. Mr. Costabile was born in Mount Vernon, NY. Mr. Costabile served in World War II, where he earned 2 Purple Hearts and was honorably discharged at the rank of master sergeant. He came to Durham in 1965 and opened a very successful
Italian restaurant, Mario's. His wife Eleanor R. Costabile precedes him in death. He has 4 children: John Costabile, LDO of Durham, Thomas Costabile, OD of Chapel Hill, Michael Costabile, LDO of Supply, NC and Maryann Lucas, RPH of Columbia,SC. He has 3 grandchildren, Sean, Adam, and Sam. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 21, 2019