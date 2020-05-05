John Albert Hall, Sr.
March 3, 1930 - May 1, 2020
Bahama
John Albert Hall, Sr., age 90, of Bahama, passed away on 5/1/2020 at Duke Regional after many years of declining health. Born in Durham County on 3/3/1930, John Albert was the youngest son of the late Atlas Monroe Hall Sr. and Ema Veazey Hall. John was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Luquire Hall in 1994 and siblings, Paul Thomas, A. M., Delores, Annie Laurie, and Elizabeth. In later years, John had a very special companion, Thelma Moss until her passing in 2012.
A farmer for most of his life, he worked for Colvard Farm Equipment (IH) in Durham from 1968-1991. John took great pride in his work and didn't hesitate to offer advice on farming and equipment repair while puffing on the pipe that was always clinched between his teeth.
John Albert was a member of Red Mountain Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, trustee, and Sunday school teacher.
John is survived by his children, John Albert Hall, Jr. and wife Teresa, grandson, John Carter Hall of Bahama and Linda Hall Maynard-Stephens and husband Charles Stephens of Winston-Salem.
John and Linda wish to express their deepest thanks and appreciation to Dr. Trig Brown, the staff at Regional "5/3", Dr. Kevin Harrison, Emerge Ortho and Upchurch Drugs for their excellent care throughout the years. Medical care on the farm was lovingly provided by his great niece, Lorri Poole Dunn.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Red Mountain Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 103, Rougemont, NC 27572.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in Herald Sun on May 5, 2020.