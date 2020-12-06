John Alan Kolena
November 25, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - John Alan Kolena, a retired professor at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics and Duke University, died on November 25, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina, after a recent diagnosis of lung cancer.
He was born on November 7, 1947 and raised in Lorain, Ohio, the eldest child of former Lorain Judge John Kolena and Eleanor Kolena. John was an early graduate from Lorain St. Mary's High School. He received his college education at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio where he graduated with Bachelor's degree in physics in 1968. John continued his education at Indiana University where he achieved a Master's degree and a PhD degree.
From approximately 1980 until his retirement from teaching in 2013, he taught astronomy, astrophysics or physics at either Duke University and North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NSSM). John was a prolific writer. He wrote many articles and papers and maintained and produced content for web pages at NCSSM and Duke University on physics and astronomy topics. He made time to study and appreciate the beauty and wonder of lunar eclipses, constellations, and the cosmic system and occasionally conducted an impromptu group viewing on the roof of a Physics building.
John was always active volunteer and advocate in general political elections. His interests and hobbies included nature, hiking/walking, travel, sightseeing, climate change and museums His favorite destinations included France and England. But most of all, he loved to teach. He made a special impact on many of his students as an educator, motivator and mentor. He challenged them with unique experiments or complex problems which forced them to think in a logical way which they could apply in their professional careers and personal endeavors. While he was sometimes stubborn, he kept students intrigued with his dry wit, sarcasm and novelty while continually making them comprehend "cultural literacy". He chaperoned many student field trips, some of which were to the state fair or a scientific competition. He liked to keep in touch with former students and wanted to keep them learning new concepts in their everyday life.
In all things, he carried his scientific and mathematic passion for accuracy and precision and often let students know of his thinking. But it was in some of his more unusual actions that his quirky sense of humor came out, from poking fun at himself, throwing chalk/erasers, to having students make a "I failed life today" button to wear to class. With somewhat purposeful eccentricity, he gave students scientific challenges, such as studying the acceleration of a rollercoaster while strapped in as a rider or sprinting stairwells to see who had the most horsepower.
John was always full of life and looking forward to the next challenge or adventure. He wanted all students to perform at their best and not waive the white flag. John was very appreciative for his interactions with his colleagues which helped make him a better teacher. Though John has passed, those who have had contact with him are better for having him in their life.
Mr. Kolena is survived by his brothers, David Kolena (Linda) of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Thomas Kolena (Patti) of Toledo, Ohio and sister, Beverly Kolena Abranovich (Eric) of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and nephews and nieces, Jeff Kolena, Brian Kolena, Laura Kolena, Michael (Brittney) Kolena, Elizabeth Kolena, Matthew Kolena and grandniece, Emory. He had many friendships with colleagues and students at NCSSM.
No services are currently planned. The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
.
Memorial donations in memory of John Kolena may be made to the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.