John "Buddy" Wilson Black, Sr.



Durham



On Monday, June 22, 2020, John Wilson "Buddy" Black Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 91.



Mr. Black was born June 1, 1929 to the late John McKnight and Mittie Griffin Black in Charlotte, NC. Buddy, as most knew him, was an Eagle scout, co-founder of Black Industries, Inc., created Berea Construction and Toisnot Construction, developed the subdivision of Shelton Hills, and above and beyond everything else, was a farmer. He loved taking care of his cattle, planting and harvesting, creating, building and mending. He loved God, his devoted wife, his family, his livestock and land. Anyone who knew him would say he was the most hardworking and generous man, and if you were at the dinner table you knew not to take one bite until he said the blessing.



Mr. Black was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mittie Black, 5 brothers and 6 sisters, sons, John Anthony Black and John Matthew Black and daughter Francis Monalisa Black Hamlet. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Trudy S. Black, sons, John W. Black Jr. (Christy), and William M. Black (Shymaa), daughters, Helen C. Black Lowe (James), Deborah S. Black Rigsbee (Aubrey), Gloria D. Black, Jean T. Black Thomas, Joan D. Black Callahan (Brady), Brenda A. Black, 24 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.



He was a man of the highest integrity, generous, fair, and never held a grudge, which explains one of his mottos: "If they can live with it, I can live without it". He will be truly missed. "A life well lived" is an understatement.



Visitation will be held from 1-2 pm, Thursday, June 25th at Hudson Funeral Home, Durham, NC. Followed by service at 2 pm, officiated by his nephew, Pastor Tracy Carey. Burial will be at South Granville Memorial Gardens, Stem, NC, immediately following service. Pallbearers will be John Black Jr., Brady Callahan, Jonathan Rigsbee, Austin Thomas, Needham Smith Jr., and George Wrenn, and honorary pallbearer, Ricky Champion.



