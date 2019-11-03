|
John Council Blackwood
Chapel Hill
John Council Blackwood, of Orange County, passed away in his sleep on October 28, 2019. He was 81.
After serving in the Air Force, John became a successful and respected businessman. He was a loving father and was loyal to his friends and family. He was actively involved in the community and frequently went out of his way to help those in need. He was involved in the New Hope Presbyterian Church and building and restoring the New Hope Camp and Conference Center. In his free time, John enjoyed playing pool, cards, and golf. He also enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with family and friends, as well as hosting various social events. John will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his children R. John Blackwood, Scott Blackwood and Candace Blackwood; their spouses Laurie Blackwood, Wei Wei Blackwood and Timothy Barton; sisters-in-law Marguerite Blackwood, Carolyn Blackwood, Bonnie Batson, and Eloise Edwards; granddaughter Briana Blackwood; various nieces, nephews, step-sons and step-grandchildren; and many special friends including Ken and Joyce Mauer, Rick Colvin, Krystal Thompson, Christina Taylor and Nancy Pickrell. John is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Blackwood; brothers Samuel J. Blackwood and Robert Blackwood; and parents Samuel C. Blackwood and Laura Blackwood.
A memorial service is scheduled at 2p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 4701 NC Highway 86, Chapel Hill, N.C., 27516, with a reception to follow. The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support during this difficult time and hope you will attend and celebrate John's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to any Alzheimer's Research Organization.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 3, 2019